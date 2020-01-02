Listen Live Sports

IS claims attack on Russian police that killed 1 officer

January 2, 2020 5:19 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — The Islamic State group is claiming responsibility for an attack on a police post in southern Russia.

Russian officials say one police officer was killed and three were injured when two men attacked a police post in Magas, the capital of the republic of Ingushetia, on Tuesday.

News reports said the attackers hit one police officer with their car and stabbed three others.

One of the attackers was killed when police opened fire and the other was wounded.

Ingushetia is in the northern Caucasus region, where police and Islamic militants have clashed.

A statement on an IS-affiliated website Thursday claimed two police were killed and did not mention attacker casualties.

