Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Slain Gdansk mayor honored during yearly fundraising finale

January 12, 2020 5:33 pm
 
2 min read
      

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Late Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz was remembered on Sunday evening during the finale of a yearly Polish fundraiser — the same event during which he was fatally stabbed on stage last year.

Adamowicz was stabbed in the heart on Jan. 13, 2019, during an event dubbed “Light to Heaven” in Gdansk, by a psychologically unstable ex-convict and died the next day at age 53.

In Gdansk, a chorus performed a mournful rendition of “Sound of Silence,” a song that was played last year as Gdansk and the nation were plunged into mourning. Images of the beloved mayor appeared on a video screen and a beam of light pointed to the sky.

His widow Magdalena Adamowicz told those gathered that she feels her husband remains with her and the people of Gdansk.

Advertisement

“Pawel is with me, he is with me all the time, his wedding ring hangs from my neck,” his widow said. “He is with all of us.”

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

His brother Piotr also thanked them on behalf of himself and their parents.

After the attack last year, Adamowicz’s killer grabbed a microphone and told the crowd that it was his revenge against an opposition political party that Adamowicz had once belonged to. The political undercurrent sparked soul-searching in Poland about rising hate speech. Adamowicz himself had been vilified by public media, which is controlled by the conservative government, for his acceptance of refugees and gays.

“Remember that good wins, that evil cannot win, that we will not be intimidated,” his widow said.

Elsewhere across the country, people gathered for events at the end of the 28th annual Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity, which raises funds to buy life-saving equipment for children’s hospitals.

By late Sunday the charity had gathered nearly 100 million zlotys ($26 million).

The charity’s founder, Jerzy Owsiak, also expressed solidarity with Australia, which has been devastated by raging deadly wildfires.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1966: First African-American Cabinet member appointed