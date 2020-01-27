Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Slovenia’s PM steps down, urges EU nation to hold early vote

January 27, 2020 7:14 am
 
< a min read
      

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s prime minister announced his resignation on Monday and urged the country to hold an early general election.

Prime Minister Marjan Sarec said he’s resigning because of the crumbling support for his minority government in the small European Union nation of 2 million.

Sarec said he will submit his resignation to the country’s parliament. Lawmakers then can try to form a new government, but Sarec said he believed an early election was a better option.

“I cannot fulfill people’s expectations at the moment,” Sarec said, according to the STA news agency. “But I can fulfill them after the elections.”

Advertisement

Finance Minister Andrej Bartoncelj also resigned earlier Monday.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Sarec, a former actor and comedian, became the head of Slovenia’s government in 2018. He gathered a liberal coalition sidelining a right-wing party that won most votes at a parliamentary election in June 2018.

However, Sarec’s five-party coalition has been shaky after a leftist party recently withdrew parliamentary support for the minority government.

Sarec said he wants to go into an early election and “let people decide whether they trust me,” said the STA report.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
1|28 U.S. Census Bureau Data Privacy Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Service members train at SOUTHCOM headquarters

Today in History

1951: First atomic detonation at the Nevada test site