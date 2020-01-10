Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Spain names economics, trade expert as new foreign minister

January 10, 2020 7:31 am
 
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Arancha González Laya, a lawyer with a track record in international relations, economics and trade, will be Spain’s new foreign minister, the country’s new coalition government said Friday.

González Laya, currently a U.N. Assistant Secretary General and Executive Director of the International Trade Centre, is the latest minister to be named to the new government of Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez.

Sánchez was chosen by Parliament as prime minister on Tuesday, ending a period in which he led a caretaker Socialist government following two inconclusive elections last year. His partnership with the left-wing United We Can party is Spain’s first coalition since the restoration of democracy in 1978.

Sánchez clinched the prime minister’s position by a simple majority of two votes after 18 abstentions, which has raised doubts as to how long the government will last.

Advertisement

His cabinet is expected to be sworn in and hold its first meeting early next week.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

The cabinet will have four deputy prime ministers, including Nadia Calviño, who stays in charge of the economy portfolio.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program