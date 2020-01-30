Listen Live Sports

Thieves steal bronze Dali sculptures from Swedish gallery

January 30, 2020 9:57 am
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — At least two thieves have stolen items from an art gallery in Stockholm, police said, with Swedish media reporting that they include 10 to 12 table-size bronze sculptures by Spanish artist Salvador Dali.

Police said “at least two thieves” entered the Couleur gallery in central Stockholm early Thursday morning by smashing the entrance window. Forensic experts were searching the gallery for clues and no suspects have been arrested.

Gallery owner Peder Enstrom told the Swedish news agency TT that the alarm went off after 4 a.m. and police arrived at the scene shortly after.

Each of the sculptures by Dali are worth between 200,000 to 500,000 kronor ($21,000 to $52,000) and measures up to 50 centimeters (20 inches) tall, Enstrom told TT.

The sculptures — including several of Dali’s famous melting watches on a tree — had been on display at the gallery for 10 days. The exhibition was to close Saturday. The statues came from Switzerland,

