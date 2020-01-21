Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Winter storm lashes Spanish coast, leaves 4 dead, power cuts

January 21, 2020 11:43 am
 
1 min read
      

MADRID (AP) — A winter storm lashed much of Spain for a third day Tuesday, leaving 200,000 people without electricity, schools closed and roads blocked by snow as it killed four people.

Massive waves and gale-force winds smashed into seafront towns, damaging many shops and restaurants and flooding some streets.

One video showed a powerful wave crashing over a seafront wall and sending water cascading toward the street and nearby buildings in Cala Ratjada on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca.

Ports on the nearby island of Menorca have been closed for two days, the La Vanguardia newspaper said.

Advertisement

Another video showed the swollen Onyar River in the northeastern city of Gerona gushing past buildings and almost touching the bottom of some bridges. Authorities warned there was a risk it could break its banks.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Much of Gerona province was without electricity for several hours Tuesday because of a fault in the power connection with France, emergency services said on Twitter.

Many schools remained closed in the northeastern region of Catalonia as well as the Valencia region further south and the inland region of Aragon, Spanish media said.

Traffic authorities said dozens of roads remained impassable because of the snow, including the A7 highway between the northeastern town of Figueres and the French border.

The storm, which whipped up Sunday, has so far claimed lives of three men and one woman.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 ATARC-UMD Cybersecurity Certificate...
1|22 AT&T Hiring Event January 22nd in...
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen assemble campsites in Puerto Rico after earthquake

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate