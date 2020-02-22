Listen Live Sports

22 Turkish soldiers killed in northeast Syria air strike

February 27, 2020 4:59 pm
 
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish official said early Friday 22 Turkish soldiers have been killed in an air strike by Syrian government forces.

Rahmi Dogan, the governor of Hatay, the Turkish province bordering Syria’s Idlib region, said the soldiers were killed Thursday. He said several seriously wounded troops were being treated in hospitals.

A total 25 Turkish soldiers were killed in Syria Thursday, with another three reported dead in a separate incident earlier in the day.

