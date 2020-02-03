Listen Live Sports

3 Irish soldiers injured in Mali roadside bomb attack

February 26, 2020 5:30 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Three Irish soldiers were injured in a roadside bomb attack on a multinational convoy of United Nations peacekeepers in Mali, the German military said Wednesday.

The Bundeswehr said the attack came Tuesday afternoon on the German-led convoy in northern Mali, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of the city of Gao.

The roadside bomb hit a German vehicle being driven by Irish troops, injuring three lightly. No German soldiers were injured.

The Irish soldiers were evacuated by Romanian helicopters to Gao to be treated in a German hospital, the Bundeswehr said.

The UN peacekeeping mission in Mali was established in 2013 to help stabilize the northwestern African nation.

