Armed men tie up officer, steal 10 police guns in Mexico

February 5, 2020 12:51 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two armed men stole 10 guns from a police station in a Mexico City suburb after tying up the officer on duty early Wednesday.

The city government of Tlalnepantla said in a statement that it had asked the Mexico state prosecutor’s office to investigate the theft. The statement did not specify what type of guns were stolen, but local police typically carry pistols.

The city’s police department also opened an internal investigation to determine whether any city employees were involved.

