Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Chancellor Merkel’s CDU party to elect new leader in April

February 24, 2020 1:28 pm
 
1 min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union will elect a new leader at the end of April, party officials said Monday.

Current party chief Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer had been Merkel’s preferred heir-apparent, but announced earlier this month that she would step down and not seek to become the next chancellor in the 2021 election.

The decision came after a series of poor showings in state elections, and a failure by Kramp-Karrenbauer, who is also Germany’s defense minister, to establish her authority over the party.

That trend continued Sunday with the state election in Hamburg, where the CDU saw its support drop by 4.7 percentage points to 11.2% overall, putting the party behind the surging Greens and the Social Democrats.

Advertisement

It was, according to Kramp-Karrenbauer, a “bitter evening.”

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

There are three favorites to succeed her — former parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz, Armin Laschet, the governor of Germany’s most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia and Health Minister Jens Spahn.

Merz planned to officially declare his candidacy Tuesday, while Laschet and Spahn have yet to do so. A fourth candidate, former environment minister Norbert Roettgen, announced last week that he would seek the CDU leadership.

The choice of a new leader will be made at a special party meeting in Berlin on April 25, said Kramp-Karrenbauer.

The Christian Democrats campaign nationally with the Bavarian-only Christian Social Union, and the two parties will together have to decide on a joint candidate to run for chancellor.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound