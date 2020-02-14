Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Greek island of Karpathos hit by 4.8-magnitude quake

February 14, 2020 12:07 pm
 
< a min read
      

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 shook Greece’s southeastern Aegean Sea islands Friday, officials said. No damage or injuries were reported.

The University of Athens’ Geodynamic Institute said the undersea quake had an epicenter 39 kilometers (24 miles) northwest of Karpathos and occurred just after 6 p.m. local time (1600 GMT).

Karpathos lies between the popular resort islands of Rhodes and Crete in an earthquake-prone part of Greece, which is one of the world’s most seismically active areas.

But while earthquakes are common in Greece, fatalities and major damage are rare.

Advertisement

Last month, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit neighboring Turkey, killing 41 people and injuring 1,600.

        Insight by Thundercat Technology and Dell Technologies: Technology leaders address cloud migration and optimization in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created