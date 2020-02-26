Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Johnny Depp in UK court for hearing on tabloid libel lawsuit

February 26, 2020 8:48 am
 
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — A lawyer for Johnny Depp told a British judge on Wednesday that the star’s ex-wife Amber Heard lied when she accused him of domestic abuse.

Depp denies the abuse allegations, and attended the High Court in London for a preliminary hearing in his libel suit against British tabloid newspaper The Sun.

The Hollywood star is suing The Sun’s parent company, News Group Newspapers, and the newspaper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article alleging he had been abusive to Heard.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star sat behind his legal team in court as his lawyer David Sherborne said the case would feature “diametrically opposed” versions of events from Depp and Heard.

Advertisement

“One person, one side, is lying, and one is not,” he said. “Obviously, we say that it is Ms. Heard (who is lying), Mr. Depp is 100% clear about that.”

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

The lawyer said that Heard was not a victim but the “aggressor” in the couple’s relationship. Depp and Heard divorced in 2017.

The full hearing is due to start on March 23.

Depp is also suing Heard for libel in the United States.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News Media News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound