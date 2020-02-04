Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

National Symphony cancels 3 China concerts due to virus

February 4, 2020 1:43 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Symphony Orchestra has canceled two concerts in Beijing and one in Shanghai next month following China’s virus outbreak.

Music director Gianandrea Noseda had been scheduled to lead performances in Beijing on March 13 and March 14 followed by a concert in Shanghai on March 17, all with Chinese pianist Haochen Zhang. The orchestra said Tuesday the decision was made due to U.S. State Department travel restrictions and the cancellation of its scheduled flights.

NSO executive director Gary Ginstling says “between these logistical developments and the fact that our top priority is the health and well-being of our musicians and artists, it became clear to the NSO that its visit to China would not be possible.”

The orchestra’s first international tour under Noseda was shortened to five performances in Japan from March 6-11, with stops in Fukui, Sakai, Hiroshima and Toyko.

Advertisement

Last week, the Boston Symphony Orchestra canceled an Asian tour from Feb. 6-16 that had includes performances in Seoul, South Korea; Taipei, Taiwan; Shanghai and Hong Kong.

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Health News Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
2|6 6th Annual Defense Research and...
2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KC-135R Stratotanker sits under a rainbow in Hawaii

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy