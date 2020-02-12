Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Suspect in migrant truck deaths can fight extradition to UK

February 12, 2020 6:56 am
 
1 min read
      

LONDON (AP) — A truck driver wanted over the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants found in a refrigerated container near London won a delay Wednesday to his extradition from Ireland to the U.K.

At Dublin’s High Court, Judge Donald Binchy ruled that 23-year-old Eamonn Harrison can appeal against an order that he be sent to Britain to face charges of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people.

The bodies of 39 people were found Oct. 23 in the English town of Grays, east of London. Police say the victims were all from Vietnam and were between the ages of 15 and 44. The 31 men and eight women are believed to have paid people traffickers for their clandestine transit into England. Police say they died of a combination of a lack of oxygen and overheating in an enclosed space.

Harrison and another Northern Ireland man, Maurice Robinson, have been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter. Prosecutors allege that Harrison drove the container to the port of Zeebrugge in Belgium, where it was put on a ferry to England and picked up at the other end by Robinson.

Advertisement

Another man, Gheorghe Nica, of Basildon in eastern England, has also been charged with manslaughter and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

        Insight by Thundercat Technology and Dell Technologies: Technology leaders address cloud migration and optimization in this free webinar.

A fourth man, who is 22, was arrested in Northern Ireland on Sunday on suspicion of manslaughter and facilitating unlawful immigration. He remains in police custody in southeast England but hasn’t been charged or named yet.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 Automated ISR and Battle Management...
2|13 AFCEA DC February Luncheon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

CGC Active finishes up two month dry dock in Seattle

Today in History

1861: First Medal of Honor action undertaken