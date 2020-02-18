Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

UK PM Johnson and estranged wife reach financial settlement

February 18, 2020 7:18 am
 
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his estranged wife Marina Wheeler have reached a financial agreement for their divorce, court records showed Tuesday.

Lawyers for Johnson and Wheeler attended a brief private hearing at the Central Family Court in London.

Judge Sarah Gibbons barred the media from reporting financial details of the settlement. The judge gave Wheeler permission to apply for a divorce decree that will formally end the couple’s marriage.

Johnson and Wheeler, a lawyer, married in 1993 and had four children. They announced in September 2018 that they had separated and planned to divorce.

Advertisement

Johnson, 55, now lives with 31-year-old partner Carrie Symonds in the prime minister’s official residence, 10 Downing St.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how NGA has a better understanding of where cloud services fit in its IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|19 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|19 Unified Data Analytics Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oliver Tony Henry Jr. shattered color barriers in USCG

Today in History

1942: FDR orders Japanese Americans to internment camps