US service member dies in non-combat incident in Djibouti

February 14, 2020 7:01 pm
 
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The Pentagon has released the identity of a U.S. soldier who was killed Thursday in a non-combat-related incident in the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti.

A spokesperson says Pfc. Walter Lewark, 26, from Mountainair, New Mexico, died Thursday at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The incident is under investigation.

Lewark was assigned to the 93rd Troop Command of the New Mexico Army National Guard, based in Rio Rancho.

Djibouti is home to the only permanent U.S. military base in Africa, with about 4,000 U.S. personnel.

