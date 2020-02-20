Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Venezuelan police search home of detained uncle of Guaidó

February 20, 2020 10:37 am
 
< a min read
      

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó said military police raided the home of his uncle early Thursday, a week after the relative was arrested on his return with Guaidó to Venezuela.

On Twitter, Guaidó described the search of Juan José Márquez’s home as another act of persecution by a “cowardly dictatorship” that will not deter the opposition movement.

An Associated Press journalist saw a police vehicle parked in front of the Caracas apartment building where Márquez lives. An officer in a black mask later drove off in the vehicle.

Marquez’s small children were inside the home at the time of the police raid, said his attorney, Joel García.

Advertisement

Márquez traveled to Venezuela with Guaidó, who had completed an international tour in which he sought support for the opposition’s campaign to oust President Nicolás Maduro.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

Márquez was promptly arrested and accused of transporting explosives, an allegation that Guaidó has dismissed as absurd.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up