‪Plácido Domingo pulls out of Royal Opera House performances

March 6, 2020 12:48 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Spanish tenor ‪Plácido Domingo, who is ensnared in allegations of sexual misconduct, has withdrawn from this summer’s production of Don Carlo at London’s Royal Opera House.

The Royal Opera House said in a statement Friday it had been mutually agreed with Domingo that he will not be taking up his role in the Giuseppe Verdi classic in July.

It’s the latest in a string of withdrawals over the past weeks as venues have reassessed their ties with the Spanish star. Performances by Domingo have been cancelled in cities including Tokyo, Madrid and San Francisco, among others.

The Royal Opera House stressed that it had not received any claims of misconduct against Domingo during his time at the venue and said it was “sympathetic” about his reasons for withdrawing.

It added that Domingo, 79, is an “outstanding singer and artist and we are hugely grateful for his support and commitment over many decades.”

The sexual harassment allegations against Domingo surfaced last year in two stories by The Associated Press.

Many commentators, politicians and fellow artists in Europe had initially defended Domingo, even as U.S. companies swiftly moved to cancel performances and sever ties with the singer in the wake of the harassment allegations.

Last week, Domingo apologised “to any colleague who I have made to feel uncomfortable or hurt in any manner by anything I have said or done …. But I know what I have done and I deny it again.”

The Royal Opera House said Domingo’s replacement will be announced in due course.

