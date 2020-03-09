Listen Live Sports

Bus collision in Ghana kills at least 29 people

March 9, 2020 1:45 pm
 
ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Two buses burst into flames after colliding in central Ghana, trapping passengers inside and killing at least 29 people early Monday, local government officials said.

The buses collided in the Bono East region near Kintampo, Kintampo North municipal chief executive Micheal Sakodie-Baffoe said.

The vehicles burst into flames after the crash, trapping the passengers inside, local council representative Mathias Taasun said.

Sakodie-Baffoe said the victims’ bodies were so badly burned it would be difficult to identify them. The country may hold a mass burial for people who died, he said during a visit to the crash site.

Accidents are common on Ghana’s roads. Vehicles are poorly maintained and many drivers do not comply with traffic rules.

