Canada imposes mandatory self-isolation for those returning

TORONTO (AP) — Canada announced Wednesday it is imposing mandatory self-isolation for those returning to Canada under the Quarantine Act.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu said on Twitter that the government is making it mandatory to better protect Canada’s most vulnerable.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said it will begin at midnight Wednesday and the requirement will be for 14 days.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.