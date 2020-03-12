Listen Live Sports

Canada: Trudeau stays at home after wife’s flu-like symptoms

March 12, 2020 12:13 pm
 
TORONTO (AP) —

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is quarantining himself at home after his wife exhibited flu-like symptoms.

Trudeau’s office said Thursday that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau returned from a speaking engagement in Britain and had mild flu-like symptoms, including a low fever late, Wednesday night.

She is being tested for the COVID-19 disease and is awaiting results.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie’s results,” the statement said.

