Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

China state media reports 19 people killed in forest fire

March 30, 2020 11:05 pm
 
< a min read
      

BEIJING (AP) — China’s state media say 19 people died while fighting a raging forest fire in the southwestern province of Sichuan.

The Xinhua News Agency reported the deaths on Tuesday but did not say when they occurred.

A city information office says the fire started on a farm Monday afternoon and quickly spread to nearby mountains due to strong winds.

An emergency evacuation was initiated, and more than 300 professional firefighters and another 700 militiamen were sent to help.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
3|30 Digital Transformation Summit
3|31 31st Annual NDIA SO/LIC Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Mercy has started receiving patients

Today in History

1981: President Reagan shot in DC