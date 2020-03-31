Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region holds elections

March 31, 2020 5:39 pm
 
< a min read
      

MOSCOW (AP) — Nagorno-Karabakh, a region of Azerbaijan controlled by ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia, held presidential and parliamentary elections on Tuesday.

The region’s current president, Bako Sahakyan, hasn’t sought re-election, and 14 candidates including several top officials ran to succeed him.

After the polls closed, election officials said nearly 73 percent of the region’s eligible voters cast ballots. Preliminary results are expected Wednesday.

The Nagorno-Karabakh region has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces supported by Armenia since the end of a six-year separatist war in 1994.

Advertisement

The mountainous region’s self-declared sovereignty isn’t recognized by any country.

Shooting frequently breaks out across a buffer zone. In 2016, scores were killed in four days of fighting .

The region’s unresolved status contributes to Armenia’s economic problems. Both Azerbaijan and Turkey have closed their borders with Armenia over the conflict, inhibiting trade and leaving Armenia in semi-isolation.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
3|31 31st Annual NDIA SO/LIC Symposium...
3|31 TSPi Public Sector Series: Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army identifies sites it can retrofit to help local hospitals

Today in History

1933: Congress authorizes Civilian Conservation Corps to ease unemployment