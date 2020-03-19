Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has coronavirus

March 19, 2020 6:54 am
 
2 min read
      

BRUSSELS (AP) — Michel Barnier, the European Union’s chief negotiator for the bloc’s future relationship with Britain after Brexit, says he has been infected with the coronavirus.

The 69-year-old Barnier said in a Twitter message on Thursday that he is doing well with a good morale.

“I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team,” Barnier said. “For all those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together.”

Even before Barnier’s announcement, the second round of post-Brexit trade negotiations that was due to take place in London this week had already been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak. Negotiating teams from both sides said they were looking at alternative ways of continuing the negotiations, including by video conferencing. London is the epicenter of Britain’s virus outbreak.

Advertisement

Although Britain left the political institutions of the EU on Jan. 31, it remains part of the bloc’s tariff-free single market and customs union until the end of this year.

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wants a comprehensive trade deal completed this year. The Conservative leader says he won’t seek an extension to the country’s current transition period, insisting that 11 months is more than enough time to secure a wide-ranging deal with the EU for goods and services.

Under the terms of Britain’s departure from the EU, the country can request a one-time extension to the transition for up two years.

The coronavirus outbreak, though, has raised questions as to whether a Brexit trade deal can now be completed in time, given the increasingly onerous restrictions on travel and work being put in place as a result of the outbreak.

Opposition lawmakers from the Labour Party have said the Johnson should ask for an extension given how an already tight timetable has been made even tighter by the virus.

The talks began earlier this month in Brussels, and are due to alternate between the EU’s headquarters and London.

___

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Follow AP coverage of the British politics and the Brexit talks at https://apnews.com/Brexit

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|19 Naval Research Laboratory SDVOSB...
3|19 Future Proof: Survive and thrive in an...
3|19 AI Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard clean toys as part of COVID-19 response

Today in History

1959: Eisenhower signs Hawaii Admission Act