Greece: Man arrested for transporting 12 teenage migrants

March 26, 2020 8:11 am
 
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities arrested a Syrian man after finding 12 Egyptian teenagers hidden in his van following a car chase through the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki early Thursday, police said.

Police said they arrested the 22-year-old who had allegedly picked up the teenagers, all boys aged between 15 and 17, from the Greek-Albanian border and had been driving them south towards Thessaloniki when he failed to stop for a police check.

The boys told authorities they had arrived in Albania by ship from Egypt, and had then made their way to the Greek border, where they were picked up by the Syrian.

Greek police said the Syrian was charged with illegally transporting migrants, dangerous driving, theft and failing to stop for a police check. He was also fined 150 euros (about $160) for violating Greece’s new lockdown orders as part of measures imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

