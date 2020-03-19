Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

India hangs 4 men convicted for fatal New Delhi gang rape

March 19, 2020 8:28 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW DELHI (AP) — Four convicts were hanged Friday for the 2012 gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student on a moving bus in New Delhi.

The men were hanged at Tihar Jail in New Delhi, Press Trust of India reported while quoting jail authorities.

The woman was heading home with a male friend from a movie theater when six men tricked them onto a bus. They beat the man with a metal bar, raped the woman and used the bar to inflict massive internal injuries to her.

She died two weeks later.

Advertisement

The shocking violence galvanized protests across India and prompted lawmakers to stiffen penalties in sexual assault cases.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Activists say new sentencing requirements haven’t deterred rape.

The last hanging in India was in 2013.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|19 AI Industry Day
3|19 Naval Research Laboratory SDVOSB...
3|19 Future Proof: Survive and thrive in an...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson, the highest ranked woman in the Army

Today in History

2003: Iraq War begins