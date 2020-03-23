Italy records smaller increase in virus cases for 2nd day

ROME (AP) — Officials say Italy has recorded a smaller day-to-day increase in new coronavirus cases for the second straight day.

Data released by Italy’s Civil Protection agency on Monday showed 4,789 new cases from a day earlier, nearly 700 fewer than the figure reported Sunday.

The number of deaths also did not rise by as much. There were just over 600 registered on Monday compared to 651 on Sunday.

Italy has been anxious to see the day-to-day figures for new cases drop as it health system struggles to keep up with the world’s largest outbreak after China.

Advertisement

Health authorities have said it will be a few more days before they will know if Italy is at the beginning of a positive trend.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.