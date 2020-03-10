Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Marilyn, soup cans, wigs feature in Tate’s Andy Warhol show

March 10, 2020 1:57 pm
 
1 min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Images of soup cans and Marilyn Monroe’s lips are on display in a new Andy Warhol show at London’s Tate Modern — alongside several of the artist’s wigs.

The exhibition includes more than 100 works by the pop-art icon, including Coke bottles, Campbell’s soup cans and celebrities including Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry and Monroe, whose mouth is the focus of the series “Marilyn’s Lips.”

It also features lesser-known works such as “Ladies and Gentlemen,” a series of 1970s paintings of New York drag queens and transgender performers.

Also on display are three of Warhol’s famous silver wigs. He had a collection of more than 100 hairpieces by the time he died in 1987, aged 58, after gallbladder surgery.

Advertisement

Tate Modern said Tuesday that the exhibition aims to show a more human side of Warhol, a tireless self-promoter who became one of the 20th century’s best-known artists. It said the show highlights Warhol’s private beliefs and background as a “shy, gay man from a religious, migrant, low-income household.”

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.

“He is one of the most recognizable names in the late 20th century but, in today’s climate, it feels important to take a more human and more personal look at somebody who is a very familiar artist,” Tate Modern director Frances Morris said.

The exhibition opens Thursday and runs to Sept. 6.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USO entertainers perform at Fort Wainwright

Today in History

1864: President Lincoln signs Ulysses S. Grant’s commission to command the U.S. Army