Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Mexico turns to cartoon character for coronavirus education

March 21, 2020 4:10 pm
 
1 min read
      

The Mexican government has created a super-woman style cartoon character called “Susana Distancia,” a play on the Spanish words for “A Healthy Distance,” to remind people to keep apart to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Susana Distancia became a trending topic on Twitter — where the character has an account — after social media users noticed that the government has been largely failing to take its own advice about social distancing.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador shook hands and kissed a child at rallies in recent days.

But on Friday he posted a video of him standing near a little girl at a roadside gathering of supporters. López Obrador told her “I love you but I can’t give you a kiss,” noting the need “to keep a healthy distance.“

Advertisement

However, other Twitter users noted that reporters at the press conference where the character was presented were sitting elbow to elbow and sharing the same microphone.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

With her arms outstretched and a bubble of protection around her, Susana Distancia tweets phrases like “If you feel like I’m being distant, don’t worry, that’s the way I am,” and “keep your distance from machismo, which kills more.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News Media News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|23 Government Performance Summit 2020
3|24 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|24 Advanced Proposal Management Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Honoring naval pioneer Rear Adm. Grace Hopper

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends federal troops to protect civil rights march