North Macedonia police discover 56 migrants in truck

March 8, 2020 2:56 pm
 
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia discovered 56 migrants during a routine search of a truck and arrested the driver on suspicion of belonging to a trafficking ring that brought them in from Greece, authorities said Sunday.

The incident took place late Saturday in the town of Gevgelija, near the border with Greece, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) south of the capital, Skopje, late Saturday. The truck driver was identified as a 46-year-old Macedonian national.

The migrants, 54 Pakistanis and two Afghans, are expected to be transferred to a detention center in Gevgelija pending deportation back to Greece.

North Macedonia has increased patrols on the border with Greece, after Turkey opened its border last week to outgoing migrants.

Caretaker Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said Sunday that North Macedonia will resist any attempts by migrants to cross the border.

“We will have zero tolerance and we will not allow entry of migrants, because this is the policy of all states in the region,” Spasovski said.

