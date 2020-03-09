Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Poland sets date for Frederic Chopin piano competition

March 9, 2020 1:23 pm
 
2 min read
      

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Culture authorities in Poland said Monday that the 18th edition of the international Frederic Chopin piano competition will take place Oct. 2-23 in Warsaw.

Eliminations for the competition, which is famous for launching world careers for its laureates, will be held April 17-28 in Warsaw and select around 80 pianists who will compete in the fall.

Addressing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, the head of the organizing National Frederic Chopin Institute, Artur Szklener, said that the eliminations would only be postponed until September if a large number of those who qualified were unable to come to Poland in April.

A total of 164 pianists from 33 nations including from Asia, Europe, North America and Australia will perform before a jury at the Chamber Hall of the Warsaw Philharmonic in the qualifications for the fall event.

Advertisement

The only time that the dates of the eliminations were extended to allow participants to attend was in 2010, when ash from a volcano eruption in Iceland temporarily grounded planes, making air travel impossible over Europe.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

Fans will be able to follow the competition live on www.chopin2020.pl and watch the finals from Oct. 18-21 in special fan zones in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, Budapest, Moscow, Jerusalem and Seoul.

The winner will receive a gold medal and a 40,000-euro ($45,000) prize.

The competition began in 1927 and was postponed from 1937-49. It has been held every five years since 1955, and is known for drawing international crowds and launching its laureates to stardom. Among its winners are Argentina’s Martha Argerich, Italy’s Maurizio Pollini, Garric Ohlsson from the U.S. and Poland’s Krystian Zimmermann.

One of the sponsors of the competition is Polish oil and gas company PKN Orlen, which also sponsors Poland’s F1 race driver Robert Kubica.

Poland’s best loved composer and pianist, Chopin was born in 1810 in Zelazowa Wola near Warsaw to a Polish mother and French father. At the age of 19, he traveled to Europe’s culture centers of Vienna and then Paris, where he settled, composing and giving concerts. He died in Paris in 1849.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Closing the Deal: How to Win in...
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps (War Dog Program)