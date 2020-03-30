Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Police investigate break-in at Dutch art museum

March 30, 2020 6:54 am
 
< a min read
      

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police are investigating a break-in at a Dutch art museum that is currently closed because of restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, the museum and police said Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear if any paintings or art were stolen in the raid in the early hours of Monday morning on the Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam.

The museum did not release any details. It scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon.

Before the closure, the museum was hosting an exhibition titled “Mirror of the Soul. Toorop to Mondriaan” in cooperation with Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum.

Advertisement

The museum houses the collection of American couple William and Anna Singer, with a focus on modernism such as neo-impressionism, pointillism, expressionism and cubism.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News Lifestyle News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
3|30 Digital Transformation Summit
3|31 31st Annual NDIA SO/LIC Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army research aids in unified fight against COVID-19

Today in History

1981: President Reagan shot in DC