Portugal’s president self-isolates amid virus outbreak

March 8, 2020 4:24 pm
 
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The office of Portugal’s 71-year-old president said Sunday that he has canceled all public activities and will stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa recently received a group of students from a school which has since been closed following the detection of a student with COVID-19.

His office said that the president had no symptoms. It added that the infected student wasn’t included in the group that visited the presidential palace. His office said that he decided to self-isolate “to provide an example of taking preventative measures while continuing to work at home.”

The president’s office specified that although he took photos with the group of students, he didn’t greet them individually. Rebelo de Sousa is known as being an effusive and affectionate president who is extremely popular in Portugal.

Portugal has recorded 25 coronavirus cases and no deaths.

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

