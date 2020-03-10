Listen Live Sports

South African court clears president of graft allegations

March 10, 2020 6:41 am
 
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A South African court has cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of allegations that he misled parliament about the funding of his campaign to become leader of the ruling African National Congress party.

Ramaphosa had been accused by the country’s public watchdog of misleading lawmakers about a $34,000 contribution from the CEO of a local company, Africa Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa.

The company has been implicated in a state probe into allegations of corruption in government and state-owned enterprises during former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure from 2009 to 2018.

The Pretoria High Court Tuesday dismissed the watchdog’s report which is a boost for Ramaphosa, who became president on promises to rid South Africa of corruption.

Ramaphosa replaced Zuma as ANC leader and later as president of the country after Zuma resigned under pressure amid numerous allegations of graft.

The Associated Press

