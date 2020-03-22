Listen Live Sports

Strong earthquake shakes Croatia, damage reported

March 22, 2020 2:27 am
 
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A strong earthquake has shaken Croatia and its capital, causing widespread damage and panic. No casualties were initially reported.

The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the earthquake measured 5.3 and struck a wide area north of the capital, Zagreb, at 6:23 a.m. (0523 GMT) Sunday.

Witnesses say several buildings have cracked walls and rooftops have been damaged. Downtown streets were littered with debris.

At least one another tremor was recorded later.

