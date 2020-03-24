Listen Live Sports

Thailand decrees state of emergency to control coronavirus

March 24, 2020 3:25 am
 
BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s prime minister says his government has agreed to declare a state of emergency to implement stricter measures to control the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said his Cabinet agreed Tuesday at its weekly meeting to put a one-month state of emergency into effect on Thursday. It will give the government enforcement powers not normally available to it.

