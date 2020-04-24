Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Germany: Suspect in teen’s slaying denies far-right motive

April 24, 2020 12:25 pm
 
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — A 29-year-old German man suspected of fatally stabbing a teenage refugee from Iraq has denied any far-right or anti-foreigner motive in the killing.

German news agency dpa on Friday quoted a prosecutor saying the suspect acknowledged attacking the 15-year-old victim in the northern city of Celle on April 7.

Prosecutor Lars Janssen told dpa that the suspect, who wasn’t named, claimed to have been under the influence of drugs when he attacked the victim, a Yazidi Kurd who fled to Germany from northern Iraq in 2014.

Yazidi groups have accused German authorities of not sufficiently investigating a possible racist motive.

Advertisement

Janssen said the suspect, who didn’t know the victim, had described himself toward prosecutors as someone who sought to provoke others by ‘trolling’ them online.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 2020 National Environmental Justice...
4|24 Government Proposal Desktop Publishing...
4|28 SIIA Tech Summit on Artificial...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors aboard USS Barry stand watch

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established with $5,000 appropriation