Khamenei suggests Ramadan gatherings in Iran may be barred

April 9, 2020 3:22 am
 
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader is suggesting that mass gatherings in the Islamic Republic may be barred through the holy Muslim fasting month Ramadan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the comment Thursday as Iran is trying to restart its economic activity after suffering one of the world’s worst outbreaks.

Ramadan is set to begin in late April and last through most of May.

The Associated Press

