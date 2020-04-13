Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

LOT owner drops takeover of German carrier Condor

April 13, 2020 3:06 pm
 
< a min read
      

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The parent company of Polish airline LOT is pulling out of its takeover bid of for German vacation carrier Condor, a subsidiary of collapsed tour operator Thomas Cook, Condor said Monday.

The collapse of the deal leaves Condor, which has been profitable, and its 4,900 workers looking for a new way forward as the virus outbreak sharply reduces passenger traffic.

Frankfurt-headquartered Condor said in a statement that PGL, or Polish Aviation Group, “has informed us that they intend to withdraw from the purchase. At this time, we are in talks with PGL in order to define possible conditions for a withdrawal.” PGL didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Condor said that the company was “prepared for this scenario” and faced different options for future ownership, including carrying the business forward under a trusteeship. The airline has also applied for state help.

Advertisement

The German government granted Condor a bridge loan to keep it going through the winter and give it time to find a new investor after British owner Thomas Cook collapsed in September.

        Insight by Anomali: Find out how agencies sharing cyber efforts in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Emerge 2020: Bringing Vision to Life
4|14 Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate...
4|14 12th Annual Oracle Federal Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NJ National Guard Soldiers return to drive-thru welcome home ceremony

Today in History

1970: Apollo 13 oxygen tank explodes