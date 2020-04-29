Listen Live Sports

Military helicopter missing in sea between Italy and Greece

April 29, 2020 2:46 pm
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A military helicopter operating off a Canadian frigate taking part in a NATO operation in the Mediterranean has gone missing in the sea between Greece and Italy, Greek state TV reported Wednesday.

ERT said an Italian and a Turkish frigate that were also part of the operation were searching for the helicopter, which was believed to be carrying three people.

Greek authorities said they have not been asked to help as the area is far off the Greek mainland and outside the area where the country has responsibility for search and rescue operations.

