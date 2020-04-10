Listen Live Sports

New Ebola case in Congo days before outbreak’s expected end

April 10, 2020 11:57 am
 
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The World Health Organization says a new case of the Ebola virus has been confirmed in eastern Congo, just three days before the country expected to declare an end to the outbreak.

The new case was confirmed Friday in Beni, a community which had been an epicenter of the second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in history.

It had been 52 days without a case, and WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the declaration had been planned for Monday. “We have been preparing for and expecting more cases,” he said.

“I am so sad,” WHO Africa chief Matshidiso Moeti said in a tweet.

