Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Russia slaps US for ignoring Gagarin on Spaceflight Day

April 12, 2020 1:38 pm
 
< a min read
      

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry has accused the U.S. State Department of spreading disinformation by not mentioning Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in a Facebook post about the International Day of Human Space Flight.

The United Nations General Assembly in 2011 proclaimed the annual observance held on the anniversary of the solo one-orbit mission that made Gagarin the first man in space on April 12, 1961.

A post on the State Department’s Russian-language page Sunday noted that the first manned spaceflight took place 59 years ago but didn’t name the person who who performed it.

“Not noting this is disinformation and a base trick of the post-truth epoch,” the Russian ministry said on its own page.

Advertisement

        Insight by Anomali: Find out how agencies sharing cyber efforts in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News Science News U.S. News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Emerge 2020: Bringing Vision to Life
4|14 Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate...
4|14 12th Annual Oracle Federal Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VA is taking necessary precautions at facilities

Today in History

1790: US patent system created