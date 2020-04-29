Listen Live Sports

UK PM Johnson and partner announce birth of baby boy

April 29, 2020 5:14 am
 
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of their baby.

Johnson″s office says Symonds gave birth to a “healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning” and both mother and baby are doing well.”

Johnson, 55, and Symonds, 32, announced in February that they were expecting a child.

Johnson only returned to work Monday after suffering from a bout of coronavirus. He spent a week in a London hospital, including three nights in intensive care.

