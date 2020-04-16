Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists begin prisoner swap

April 16, 2020 5:15 am
 
1 min read
      

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine began a prisoner exchange on Thursday, according to the Ukrainian president’s office and separatists.

The exchange comes as part of an agreement brokered last year at a summit of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France. The aim is to take confidence-building steps that could lead to an end of the six-year war in eastern Ukraine, which has killed more than 14,000 people and aggravated tensions between Russia and the West.

Ukraine hopes to take back 19 of its citizens in the swap with the two separatist entities in the rebel-controlled east, according to a statement from the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. It was not immediately clear how many rebels would be released in total.

It was the third prisoner exchange since Zelenskiy was elected in a landslide last year on promises of ending the conflict, which began in 2014.

Advertisement

“The current exchange demonstrates the effectiveness of the president’s strategy and compliance with the agreements reached at the summit,” the statement read.

        Insight by Anomali: Find out how agencies sharing cyber efforts in this exclusive ebook.

Separatist officials in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic said they turned over nine Ukrainians on Thursday in exchange for 10 rebels. They said one more rebel refused to return to rebel-controlled Donetsk.

Another exchange, with the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic, is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The last major prisoner swap between separatist rebels and Ukrainian forces took place in December 2019, with the two sides exchanging 124 rebels for 76 Ukrainians.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Precision Strike Annual Review...
4|14 Proposal Editing Training
4|14 Migration OpenHack
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen airlift counterdrug equipment out of Panama in support of DHS

Today in History

1783: Continental Congress ratifies preliminary articles of peace with Britain