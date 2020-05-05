Listen Live Sports

5 killed in fire at Bangladesh coronavirus treatment tent

May 27, 2020 2:08 pm
 
DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Fire swept through a tent set up outside a hospital in an upscale area of the Bangladeshi capital to treat people infected with the coronavirus, killing five people, an official said Wednesday.

The fire started at about 10 p.m. at the tent at the United Hospital Ltd. in Dhaka’s Gulshan area, where many diplomatic missions and corporate offices are located, said Quamrul Islam, an on-duty control room official with the city’s Fire Service and Civil Defense agency.

Firefighters recovered five bodies after the blaze was controlled, Islam said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

