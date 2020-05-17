Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Albanian protesters, police clash over theater demolition

May 17, 2020 4:06 am
 
< a min read
      

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian police have clashed with opposition supporters who were protesting the demolition of the country’s National Theater building in the capital of Tirana.

Police pulled a group of artists and some opposition leaders away from the building early Sunday morning before heavy machinery started to bring it down.

The government’s decision to destroy the old National Theater, built by Italians when they occupied Albania during World War II, was opposed by artists and others who wanted it renovated instead.

An opposition politician said 30 people, including a journalist, were detained by police. Authorities would not comment on the report.

Advertisement

Television footage showed Monika Kryemadhi, leader of a small opposition party and spouse of the country’s president, being put into a police van. The position of president in Albania is mostly a ceremonial post.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

The leaders of the opposition Democratic Party, Lulzim Basha, urged residents to topple the government over the theater’s destruction.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|18 Ronald Reagan Missile Defense...
5|18 Infrastructure Summit
5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tech. Sgt. greets family during day off from care facility

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system