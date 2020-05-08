Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Belarus to hold its presidential election on Aug. 9

May 8, 2020 4:34 am
 
< a min read
      

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — The parliament of Belarus on Friday set Aug. 9 as the date for the country’s next presidential election.

President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet nation of 9.5 million with an iron fist since 1994, announced last year that he is running for another term. He has vowed, however, not to run the country forever.

“I promise, I won’t be carried to kingdom come straight from the presidential chair,” Belarus’ leader said previously during a televised press conference.

The U.S. and the European Union have regularly criticized Belarusian authorities for flawed elections and stifling the opposition. Last year’s parliamentary election excluded the opposition, with all 110 parliament seats going to former government functionaries, diplomats and members of pro-government parties.

Advertisement

Observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said at the time that “fundamental freedoms were disregarded and the integrity of the election process was not adequately safeguarded.”

        Insight by Leidos: DoD, Defense Health Agency, Air Force and DISA provide a status report on the Fourth Estate in this free webinar.

If the 65-year-old Lukashenko wins the presidential election, it will be his sixth consecutive term in office.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|11 AFCEA Hampton Roads Maritime IT Summit
5|13 USCG Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG crews remain ready, responsive during changing times

Today in History

1992: 27th Amendment ratified, prohibits mid-term Congressional pay raises