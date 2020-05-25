Listen Live Sports

Brussels Airlines to resume flights on downsized summer sked

May 25, 2020 7:29 am
 
Struggling Brussels Airlines will restart commercial flights next month with a significantly downsized summer schedule following a 12-week interruption due to the coronavirus.

The company said in a statement Monday it will restart flying operations on June 15, and plans to reach 59 destinations in 33 countries in Europe, Africa and the U.S. by August.

Hard-hit by the crisis, the Lufthansa subsidiary announced earlier this month it is planning to cut a quarter of its workforce as part of a cost-cutting plan.

The company, which employs 4,000 people, has like many airlines suspended flights as a result of the pandemic. It said it is losing 1 million euros ($1.1 million) a day because of revenue losses, aircraft leasing and maintenance costs, and has asked the government for support.

Brussels Airlines’ revised summer plans will consist of 30% of the initially planned summer schedule in Europe and 40% of the long-haul summer program.

The company plans to reach 240 weekly flights by August, and to further expand its network beginning in September.

“We are very much looking forward to restarting our activities and welcoming back our guests and part of our staff,” said Dieter Vranckx, the company’s CEO. “We are taking all measures to protect them during their journey with us.”

“By the end of this year, we hope to offer 50% of the flight schedule as planned before the coronavirus crisis broke out,” he said.

