Freedom! In France, a nursing home takes on COVID and wins

May 4, 2020 4:04 am
 
LYON, France (AP) — As the coronavirus scythed through nursing homes, cutting a deadly path, Valerie Martin vowed to herself that the story would be different in the home she runs in France.

The action she took to keep COVID-19 at bay, to stop it from infecting and killing the vulnerable older adults in her care, was both drastic and effective: Martin and her staff locked themselves in with the 106 residents.

For 47 days and nights, staff and residents of the Vilanova nursing home on the outskirts of the east-central city of Lyon waited out the coronavirus storm together, while the illness killed more than 9,000 people in other homes in France.

On Monday, Martin and 12 other colleagues who stayed in the home for the full duration were planning to end their quarantine.

They were coming out with an uplifting victory: Coronavirus tests conducted on the residents and staff all came back negative.

