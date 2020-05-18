Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

French police clash with youths in suburb over man’s death

May 18, 2020 6:27 am
 
< a min read
      

PARIS (AP) — Police officers in a Paris suburb have clashed with youths protesting the death of a man in a motorcycle crash, authorities said Monday.

Small fires were set in Argenteuil on Sunday night in anger over the death of the 18 year-old man, police said. He was killed in a crash on Saturday evening in which he wasn’t wearing a motorcycle helmet.

French media reported that friends of the victim blame a nearby police car for contributing to the crash, but there was no elaboration on the cause.

Police didn’t immediately provide further details, saying an investigation was ongoing. But police said the teenager’s death caused simmering tensions over the two-month coronavirus lockdown to boil over.

Advertisement

Police fired tear gas to disperse the protests in which some trash bins were set alight. Some riot police entered a public housing estate to scatter a small demonstration.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|18 Ronald Reagan Missile Defense...
5|18 Infrastructure Summit
5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tech. Sgt. greets family during day off from care facility

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system